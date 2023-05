Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Rockies on Monday with back spasms, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cron had to depart Sunday's game versus the Phillies with the injury and it will cost him at least a week-and-half of action. Mike Moustakas is starting at first base Monday and Michael Toglia should also see time there after being recalled.