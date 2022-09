Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Monday against the Brewers.

Cron took Taylor Rogers yard in the eighth inning to tally his second homer in as many days. He has now gone deep 26 times for the season, including on three occasions in his last 13 starts. For the season, Cron has maintained a .346 wOBA and 109 wRC+ across 546 plate appearances.