Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Pirates.

Cron took Chad Kuhl deep to cut the Pirates' lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth and later added another RBI on a sac fly in the fifth. The performance breaks a 15 at-bat hitless streak and brings Cron to 11 homers and 31 RBI on the campaign.