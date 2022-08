Cron went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 7-6 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday,

Cron mashed his 24th home run with a game-winning three-run shot in the seventh off Brock Burke. Cron picked up his 83rd RBI with the home run and is slugging .499 over 455 at-bats this season. It was his second home run in August.