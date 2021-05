Cron went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Cron cranked a pivotal two-run, game-tying homer against Alex Wood during the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader. The 31-year-old also tacked on a two-out single in the seventh inning, positioning Charlie Blackmon for a walk-off home run. Cron now has five home runs on the season while batting .290/.389/.495.