Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring loss to the Rangers.
After a slow start to spring training, Cron has gotten into a rhythm at the plate over the last few games as he continues to compete for a starting job at first base. Across his past four games, Cron has gone 6-for-12 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs, three RBI and two strikeouts. The 31-year-old remains the favorite to serve as the primary first baseman for the Rockies to begin the season, even though Josh Fuentes has also had a strong spring.