Cron went 2-for-5 with a homer in the Rockies' defeat of the Marlins on Friday.

Cron opened the game's scoring with a two-run shot to left-center off Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett in the top of the first inning and then later added a single off right-hander Dylan Floro in the top of the eighth. The 33-year-old slugger has appeared in only 53 games this season due to injuries, but he's generally been a reliable source of power when healthy, now with 11 home runs and 31 RBI in limited action.