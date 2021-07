Cron went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a solo home run and a strikeout as Colorado defeated San Diego 3-1 on Sunday.

Cron knotted the score at 1-1 with his fourth-inning solo blast off Chris Paddack and doubled in the sixth and eighth for his third three-hit game of the season. The first baseman was in a mini 0-for-8 slump prior to the consecutive extra-base hits and enters the break slashing .254/.364/.470 with 12 home runs and 35 runs and RBI apiece in 75 games.