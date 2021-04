Cron went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and also scored twice in Sunday's 12-2 win over the Phillies.

Cron had three singles in Sunday's blowout win before showcasing some late power when he launched a two-run blast to left-center in the eighth to put the Rockies up 12-2. The 31-year-old had a really slow start to the season but has started to find his swing as he's slashing .371/.421/.686 with three home runs, 10 RBI and six runs scored over his last 10 games.