Cron went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a double to go along with an additional RBI and run scored in Sunday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

Cron had Ryne Nelson's number Sunday, tagging him for a double in the second inning before swatting a three-run homer in the third that plated Charlie Blackmon and Jurickson Profar. Cron's breakout performance was much needed considering the 33-year-old was 2-for-20 (.100) in his last five games. Though Cron is striking out at a 27.6 percent clip overall and holds just a .188 average against right-handed pitching this season, Cron has been significantly better versus lefties with a .300/.323/.467 slash line.