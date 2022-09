Cron left Wednesday's game against the Giants early after being hit by a pitch, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Cron was replaced by Elehuris Montero after getting hit in the hand by a pitch in the fourth inning. The Rockies are officially calling it a left hand contusion after x-rays came back negative. More updates will come as his status becomes clearer, but for now he should be considered day-to-day.