Cron (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Arizona, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

He'll sit for the second game in a row after he was initially removed from Friday's 6-5 win with a left wrist contusion. Connor Joe will pick up a start at first base in place of Cron, who is day-to-day in advance of Monday's series opener versus the Padres at Coors Field.