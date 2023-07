Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Cron (back) is "getting closer" to a return to the lineup, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Cron is missing a third straight start Monday because of lower-back tightness, but he was able to take some swings in the batting cage, run some light sprints and play catch pregame. The first baseman is widely expected to be on the trade block this week, so the Rockies no doubt want to see him back and healthy as he auditions for contenders.