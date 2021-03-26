Cron went 3-for-3 with a. solo home run, one double and two runs in Thursday's spring win over the Angels.

Cron smacked a double in the fourth inning and was brought in to score later in the inning, and he tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth. The 31-year-old has had a strong spring performance and has posted a 1.180 OPS with four home runs, 10 runs and seven RBI across 16 Cactus League games. Cron's contract was selected by the Rockies on Saturday, and he'll serve as the team's primary first baseman this year while playing his home games at hitter-friendly Coors Field.