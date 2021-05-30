site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-c-j-cron-not-in-sunday-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not in Sunday lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cron is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Colorado will turn to Matt Adams to start at first base, with Cron taking at least the first portion of the tilt off. Cron figures to be an option off the bench during the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read