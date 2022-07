Cron is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Cron missed two games after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist before starting Monday, and he'll head back to the bench Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in his return. A setback hasn't been reported, but it's worth keeping an eye on the 32-year-old to see if he's back in the lineup Wednesday.