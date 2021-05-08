site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-c-j-cron-not-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cron (back) isn't starting Saturday against the Cardinals.
Cron was a late scratch Friday due to low back tightness, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Connor Joe will start at first base and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read