Cron is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Josh Fuentes will take over at first base while Cron sits for the second time in less than a week. Following a productive spring training, Cron has struggled to get going at the plate, despite making six of his eight starts at Coors Field. Cron has recorded four hits -- two doubles and two singles -- while striking out 11 times in 27 at-bats.