Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back strain Monday.
It's a poorly-timed injury for Cron, as he was just starting to heat up at the plate, posting a 1.188 OPS over his last 15 games after struggling to a .558 OPS over his first 14. The move was backdated to Friday, so he'll be eligible to return as soon as next Monday, though it's not yet clear whether or not he's expected to do so. Matt Adams and Connor Joe have started the last four games at first base and will likely continue to split time there until Cron returns.