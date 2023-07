Cron went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

Cron has four multi-hit efforts over nine games in July, but he's also gone hitless three times this month. The first baseman has added two of his eight homers this season in that stretch. He's at a decent .251/.295/.441 slash line with 24 RBI, 26 runs scored and 10 doubles through 49 contests overall.