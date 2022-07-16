Cron went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total run scored in Friday's 13-2 win over the Pirates.

Cron has been hampered by a wrist injury over the last week, but he was able to make an impact Friday. His solo shot in the seventh inning sparked a four-run rally to pad the Rockies' lead, and it was his 21st long ball of the season. Since June 25, he's batting .311 (19-for-61) with four homers, 17 RBI and nine runs scored. The first baseman has maintained a stellar .296/.349/.553 slash line with 69 RBI, 54 runs scored and 20 doubles through 88 contests overall.