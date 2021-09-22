Cron went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers.

The first baseman keyed Colorado's offensive output in the loss, knocking home a run with a double in the fourth inning and repeating the feat in the the sixth. The performance was his second multi-hit effort in his past three games following a four-game stretch during which he went 0-for-11. Cron's first season in Colorado has been arguably the best of his big-league tenure, as he is slashing .271/.368/.526 with 27 homers and a career-high 85 RBI.