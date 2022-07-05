Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Cron waited until the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games, and he did so with his 20th homer of the year. During the streak, he's gone 12-for-36 (.333) with three long balls, 13 RBI, four runs scored and two doubles. The first baseman has now reached 20 homers in four straight non-shortened campaigns, and he's on track to shatter his career high of 30 from 2018. He's added a strong .297/.348/.556 slash line with 65 RBI, 49 runs scored, 17 doubles and two triples through 80 contests this year.