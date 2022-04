Cron went 2-for-2 with three walks, one RBI and one run scored Friday against the Reds.

Cron delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning to continue his excellent start to the season and extend his hitting streak to four games. He entered the matchup having earned only two walks, though he more than doubled that total by earning three free passes Friday. Cron has maintained a .299/.345/.662 through 84 plate appearances on the campaign, highlighted by seven home runs, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored.