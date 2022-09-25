Cron (hand) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Cron will return to the starting nine for the series finale after he was on the bench for each of the Rockies' previous three games due to the left hand injury. The first-time All-Star has noticed a major drop in production in the second half -- he's hitting .214 with eight home runs, 32 RBI and 22 runs in 52 games -- but he should finish the campaign as a near-everyday player now that the hand injury looks to be behind him.