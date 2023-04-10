Cron (illness) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Cron didn't play the previous two days because he was under the weather, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Monday. He went 7-for-11 with three home runs, two doubles, two walks and seven RBI over the Rockies' first three games but fell into a 1-for-20 skid at the plate before missing time with the illness.
