Cron (back) is serving as the Rockies' designated hitter and batting fifth Friday against the Athletics, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

Cron wound up missing a full week due to lower-back tightness, but he's ready to rock for Colorado's three-game weekend series versus Oakland. The 33-year-old slugger has slashed .255/.299/.480 with 11 homers and 31 RBI in 53 games this season.