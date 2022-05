Cron went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored Tuesday against the Giants.

Cron extended his hitting streak to five games with the strong performance, highlighted by three multi-hit efforts. He's also scored seven runs and driven in four while hitting .455 in that span. Cron hasn't gone yard since May 3, but he has still maintained a very productive .321/.368/.593 line across 152 plate appearances on the season.