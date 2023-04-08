Cron was scratched from the lineup Saturday against the Nationals with flu-like symptoms.
With Cron out, Mike Moustakas will now play first base for the Rockies and Alen Trejo will get the start at the hot corner. The first baseman should be able to return to the lineup as soon as Sunday.
