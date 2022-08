Cron is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The Rockies haven't revealed that Cron is dealing with an injury, but he'll find himself out of the lineup for a second straight game in any case. Rookie Elehuris Montero will pick up the start at first base in place the 32-year-old Cron, who could see his opportunities tail off a bit down the stretch while the 53-69 Rockies are in evaluation mode.