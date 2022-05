Cron went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 13-7 loss to the Nationals during the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He kept swinging a hot stick in the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Cron has seven multi-hit performances in the last 15 games, slashing .355/.412/.597 over that stretch with 13 RBI, 15 runs and four of his 13 homers on the year.