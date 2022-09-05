Cron went 1-for-7 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Cron delivered his 25th home run of the season, taking Art Warren yard in the ninth inning during the first game of Colorado's doubleheader. It marked only his fourth home run since the All-Star break, and he's hit only .205 with 19 RBI and 14 runs scored across 37 games in that span. Despite the slow stretch, Cron has still maintained a .345 wOBA and 108 wRC+ across 540 plate appearances for the season.