Cron went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Cron launched a 504-foot home run off Kenyan Middleton to tally his 27th homer of the season. He has three home runs across his last six starts, also tallying six RBI and five runs scored in that span. Cron has tallied a career-high 72 runs scored and matched his season-best mark of 92 RBI through 559 plate appearances on the campaign.