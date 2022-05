Cron went 3-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Nationals.

His eighth-inning blast off Erasmo Ramirez was too little, too late for the Rockies. Cron continues to swing a hot bat despite a lack of consistent help around him in the lineup, and his nine homers is tied for the major-league lead with Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, and Cron also boasts a .307/.354/.693 slash line with 22 RBI in 23 games.