Cron went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Giants.

Cron provided some insurance in the 10th inning by blasting his fourth home run of the season, which put the Rockies up by three runs. After connecting for only three extra-base hits in his first 14 games, Cron has hit all four of his home runs with an additional double in his last seven contests. Through 81 plate appearances, Cron is now hitting .271/.370/.500.