Cron went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Cron put the Rockies ahead 5-3 with his eighth-inning blast, his second in as many games. The first baseman is batting a solid .314 (11-for-35) in July, lifting his season slash line to .250/.293/.451 through 50 contests. He's added nine homers, 28 RBI, 28 runs scored and 10 doubles over 198 plate appearances.