Cron went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Astros.

Cron has hit well since returning from the injured list June 27, collecting nine hits across 25 at-bats. However, prior to going yard for his seventh homer of the season Wednesday, he had only one extra-base hit since being activated. While Cron's overall numbers have declined from recent seasons, he's striking out at only a 21.3 percent clip and also has a 15.6 percent barrel rate -- both of which suggest he could be in line for better results in the second half.