Cron (wrist) went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and three strikeouts in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.

Cron missed two games after he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in Friday's contest. His timing was a little off in his return, but there's little reason for fantasy managers to be concerned about the first baseman. He's maintained a reasonable 26 percent strikeout rate while slashing .292/.345/.544 with 20 home runs, 67 RBI, 49 runs scored and 19 doubles in 85 contests. Cron has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games, going 15-for-52 (.288) in that span.