Cron went 2-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Cron brought Colorado all the way back from a 5-0 deficit with a three-run home run off Zac Gallen in the sixth inning and another three-run shot off reliever Noe Ramirez in the eighth. The pair of long balls are the 32-year-old's first since June 18, though the two-hit performance extended Cron's hitting streak to a modest eight games. During the stretch, he's 11-for-32 with two home runs and two doubles.