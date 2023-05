Cron went 1-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against the Phillies.

Cron drove in his 19th run of the season with a double in the third inning and later came around to score. He now has at least one hit in 10 of his last 13 games, also tallying nine RBI and eight runs scored in that span. Despite the strong stretch, Cron has maintained an underwhelming .231/.281/.433 line -- good for a 76 wRC+ -- across 146 plate appearances on the campaign.