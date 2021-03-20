Cron's contract was selected by the Rockies on Saturday.
Cron joined the Rockies on merely a minor-league deal this winter, but he always seemed likely to win the starting job at first base given the team's uninspiring alternatives. He needed to prove his health following August knee surgery, and he's done that this spring, hitting .324/.343/.618 through 12 games. Cron has averaged 27.4 homers per 600 plate appearances thus far in his career and could certainly surpass that mark this season with an everyday role in the league's most hitter-friendly park.