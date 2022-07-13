Cron's left wrist injury affected him while swinging Monday against the Padres, resulting in him being absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The slugger returned to action Monday after missing two games after he was hit by a pitch on his left wrist, and he went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and three strikeouts in his return. Cron should be considered day-to-day for now, and the Rockies are likely to be cautious with their first baseman to avoid aggravating the injury, especially with the All-Star break on the horizon.