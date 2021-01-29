site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Chris Owings: Back with Colorado
RotoWire Staff
Jan 29, 2021
Owings agreed to a minor-league deal with the Rockies on Friday.
The 29-year-old had a solid showing with the Rockies in 2020 with a .268/.318/.439 slash line in 44 plate appearances, and he'll receive another chance to crack the team in 2021. Owings is likely to fill a utility role, if he's able to make the Opening Day roster.
