Owings went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in a 3-1 triumph over the Padres on Sunday.

Owings pinch hit for starter Jon Gray in the seventh and took Craig Stammen deep to give Colorado a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The utility man has now gone 3-for-his-last-5 following an 0-for-16 stretch over his previous 10 games and concludes the first half slashing .306/.405/.667, albeit in only 19 games.