Owings has a pretty good chance to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster as a second utility player, along with Garrett Hampson, particularly with the 30-man roster for the first two weeks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

An interesting aspect of manager Bud Black's comments about Owings is how he equates him with Hampson. "You have two weapons -- two good weapons," Black said. "You have the speed weapon. You've got a sneaky power weapon. You've got two guys that play the game the right way. They can be pests, per se, to the opposition. So it's nice to have two of them. As the game rolls on, whether they're both starting whether one of them starting whether they're both on the bench. With the 30-man roster, it's advantageous. ... And for a 26-man roster, they might be advantageous, also."