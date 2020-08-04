site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Chris Owings: Knocks first home run
By
RotoWire Staff
Owings went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 win over San Francisco.
Owings clocked his first home run of the season in the eighth inning to give the Rockies a 7-4 lead. In 18 at-bats this season, the utilityman owns an .868 OPS with five runs scored.
