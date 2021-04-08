Rockies manager Bud Black clarified that Owings was removed from Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Diamondbacks due to right hamstring tightness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The club initially announced that Owings was lifted for Sam Hilliard in the top of the sixth inning due to right leg soreness, but Black provided more information about the utility man's injury after the contest. Black was careful to note that Owings isn't dealing with a strain, so his early exit is being labeled precautionary. Before departing, Owings went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, two RBI and a run, strengthening his case for continuing to receive steady at-bats moving forward. Owings has started in four of the Rockies' first six games.