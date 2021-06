Manager Bud Black said Tuesday that Owings (thumb) has resumed playing catch and is "getting closer" to returning, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Owings was placed on the 10-day injured list April 10 and was later shifted to the 60-day IL on April 18 with a sprained left thumb. Given that the utility man is just now beginning to play catch again, it seems fair to reason that he's at least a couple of weeks from making his return to the major-league roster.