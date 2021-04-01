Owings is starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
While Ryan McMahon is expected to see the majority of playing time at second base to begin the season, Owings will start at the keystone on Opening Day with southpaw Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers. Owings hit .262 with four home runs and seven RBI this spring.
