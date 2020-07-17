Owings will begin the season on the Rockies' major-league roster.
Manager Bud Black speculated earlier in the week that Owings could be on the Rockies' Opening Day roster as a second utility player, and he was officially informed of the decision Friday. The 28-year-old appeared in 67 games with the Red Sox and Royals last season, slashing .139/.209/.233 with three home runs and five stolen bases. Owings should serve as depth for the team, but he's unlikely to play a significant role for Colorado this season.